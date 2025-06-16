Ambedkar Photo Row: BJP Attacks Lalu Prasad, Demands Apology
Dilip Jaiswal demanded an apology from Lalu and his family, alleging that a photograph of Ambedkar was placed near the feet of the RJD chief during his 78th birthday celebration on June 11.
“Baba Saheb Ambedkar is a messiah of the Dalit community and the entire nation. Lalu Prasad Yadav has insulted him by placing his photo at his feet. The people of this country will never forgive such an act,” Jaiswal said while interacting with the media persons.
Union Textile Minister Giriraj Singh echoed the sentiment and escalated the demand for an apology.
“Dr. Ambedkar is revered as a god-like figure in India. What Lalu Prasad Yadav did in arrogance -- placing his photo near his feet -- is shocking. He should apologise by standing in the Ganga river,” Singh said.
The controversy emerged from visuals that surfaced during Lalu's birthday event, where a photograph of Dr Ambedkar was seen placed near his feet. The BJP has taken strong objection to this, terming it an act of disrespect.
Meanwhile, Giriraj Singh also hit back at Tejashwi Yadav, who had recently alleged nepotism in the Nitish Kumar government, claiming that the sons-in-law of leaders like Ram Vilas Paswan, Jitan Ram Manjhi, and Ashok Choudhary were given plum positions in various commissions.
“The way Tejashwi Yadav is speaking, it's like a thief accusing someone of theft. He should introspect before making such allegations,” the Union Minister retorted.
The RJD has yet to issue a formal response to the allegations. However, the incident has added a new dimension to the ongoing war of words between the BJP-led NDA and the RJD-led opposition, especially with the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections on the horizon.
