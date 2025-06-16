403
Indian FM states ‘we will go deep into Pakistan’ if triggered
(MENAFN) Indian Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar has issued a strong warning to Pakistan, stating that if attacks against India continue, New Delhi is prepared to respond directly, regardless of whether the attackers are deep within Pakistan.
Speaking in a Politico interview in Brussels on Monday, Jaishankar alleged that Pakistan is openly training large numbers of terrorists — believed to be in the thousands — and sending them across the border to attack India. “We are not going to live with it. So our message is: if you continue these barbaric attacks, there will be retribution — against terrorist organizations and their leadership. And we don't care where they are. If they are deep in Pakistan, we will go deep into Pakistan.”
The minister was referring to India's May 7 strikes on suspected terrorist facilities in Pakistan-controlled territory following a terrorist attack in Kashmir in April. The conflict cooled down after a ceasefire was called on May 10.
Jaishankar also insisted that India's air power had dealt a greater blow to the Pakistan Air Force during the operations. Furthermore, he explained that India's growing ability to produce its own arms and equipment — some of which were successfully tested in the conflict — underscores its move toward greater self-reliance in defense.
He added that while Indian companies are interested in strengthening ties with European firms on designing future weapons, the country's aim is not simply to buy more from European suppliers.
Turning to the Ukraine conflict, Jaishankar maintained that India's role is not to insert itself into the dispute but to keep diplomatic channels open and serve as a conduit when required. “If we can be of help … we are open, but we are not pushing ourselves.”
