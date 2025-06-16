Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Iran Appoints New Finance Minister in Key Vote

2025-06-16 05:35:57
(MENAFN) In a decisive move on Monday, Iranian lawmakers gave their stamp of approval to Seyed Ali Madanizadeh as the country’s new Minister of Economic Affairs and Finance, according to a local news agency.

The parliamentary session, held in Tehran and attended by President Masoud Pezeshkian, culminated in a vote of confidence where Madanizadeh secured 171 votes in favor, with 67 opposed and 8 legislators abstaining.

Madanizadeh steps into the role vacated by Abdolnaser Hemmati, who was ousted by the parliament in March following rising economic turmoil.

A seasoned economist, Madanizadeh earned his Ph.D. from the University of Chicago and formerly led the Faculty of Management and Economics at Sharif University of Technology.

After Hemmati’s removal, President Pezeshkian had temporarily appointed Rahmatollah Akrami to manage the ministry as acting finance chief.

