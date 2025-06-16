403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Lavrov assures backing for Russia-India-China three-sided format
(MENAFN) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has reiterated his support for the Russia-India-China (RIC) trilateral dialogue format, emphasizing its significance since President Putin’s early tenure when the first three-party summit took place. Speaking at the Future Forum 2050 in Moscow, Lavrov noted that the trilateral cooperation has expanded over the years with numerous ministerial meetings across various sectors, reinforcing the momentum toward a multipolar world.
Lavrov’s remarks follow his recent statement expressing Moscow’s strong interest in revitalizing the RIC dialogue, especially as India and China show progress in easing tensions along their disputed Himalayan border. He suggested that the current de-escalation between the two Asian giants presents a timely opportunity to renew trilateral engagement.
The India-China border dispute, centered on the Line of Actual Control, has involved a prolonged military standoff since the deadly Galwan Valley clash in June 2020. Despite ongoing challenges, both countries have maintained continuous military and diplomatic talks with recent signs of easing tensions.
Lavrov also criticized Western powers for viewing the rise of multipolarity as a threat to their global dominance rather than an opportunity for a fairer international order. At a recent Eurasian security conference, he warned against NATO’s attempts to involve India in anti-China efforts, stating that India is aware of these provocations through confidential discussions.
Russia continues to champion multipolarity as the preferred path for global stability and equitable international relations.
Lavrov’s remarks follow his recent statement expressing Moscow’s strong interest in revitalizing the RIC dialogue, especially as India and China show progress in easing tensions along their disputed Himalayan border. He suggested that the current de-escalation between the two Asian giants presents a timely opportunity to renew trilateral engagement.
The India-China border dispute, centered on the Line of Actual Control, has involved a prolonged military standoff since the deadly Galwan Valley clash in June 2020. Despite ongoing challenges, both countries have maintained continuous military and diplomatic talks with recent signs of easing tensions.
Lavrov also criticized Western powers for viewing the rise of multipolarity as a threat to their global dominance rather than an opportunity for a fairer international order. At a recent Eurasian security conference, he warned against NATO’s attempts to involve India in anti-China efforts, stating that India is aware of these provocations through confidential discussions.
Russia continues to champion multipolarity as the preferred path for global stability and equitable international relations.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
B2PRIME Appoints Former Onezero Sales Head Stuart Brock As Institutional Business Development Manager
- Bitmex Unveils AI-Powered VIP Trading Reports In Partnership With Hoc-Trade
- B2BROKER Launches First-Ever Turnkey Liquidity Provider Solution
- David Kinitsky Joins Everstake As CEO To Drive Institutional Growth, Investment And Global Expansion
- Koywe Joins The Borderless.Xyz Network, Expanding Stablecoin Liquidity Across Latin America
- Caffeine.Ai Waitlist Opens After Landmark Live Demonstration At World Computer Summit
- Variational Announces $1.5 Million Strategic Round And Launches Referral Program
CommentsNo comment