Director/PDMR Shareholding

16 June 2025

OSB GROUP PLC

(the Company)

Notification of Transactions of Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (PDMRs) and Persons Closely Associated (PCA)

The Company was notified that Jason Elphick (a PDMR) purchased 989 ordinary shares of £0.01 each in the Company, on 13 June 2025, into his ISA. His PCAs purchased 807 and 262 ordinary shares of £0.01 each in the Company on 13 June 2025, into their respective ISAs.

The following notification made under Article 19 of the UK Market Abuse Regulation ("UK MAR") relates to a transaction by a PDMR in the shares of the Company.