Flash Flooding Claims Lives in West Virginia
(MENAFN) Heavy, short lived cloudbursts in northern West Virginia late Saturday unleashed rapid flooding that claimed the lives of five individuals, among them a 3 year old toddler, while three other people are still unaccounted for, according to regional news outlets.
Meteorologists estimated that 2.5 – 4 inches (6.35 – 10.16 cm) of rain fell in under half an hour across parts of Wheeling and Ohio County, overpowering local streams and drainage systems, a news agency noted.
Vehicles were swept into creeks, residents clambered into trees for refuge, and a mobile home ignited.
“It happened so quickly and so fast,” said Lou Vargo, Ohio County’s emergency management director. “I've never seen anything like this in my 35 years.”
Governor Patrick Morrisey announced that the state is coordinating with the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and has issued a state of emergency for Ohio and Marion Counties.
By Sunday afternoon roughly 2,500 households remained without electricity, and natural gas leaks slowed repair crews.
Roughly 100 miles (161 kilometers) away in Fairmont, rising waters caused part of an apartment block to collapse, forcing occupants to relocate to Fairmont State University’s campus.
With further storms in the forecast, the National Guard has been mobilized to lend assistance.
