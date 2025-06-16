403
China Warns of War Impacting Middle East
(MENAFN) China issued a cautionary statement on Monday, emphasizing that countries in the Middle East would be the “first to suffer” should the hostilities between Israel and Iran further intensify.
During a live-streamed media briefing in Beijing, Foreign Ministry representative Guo Jiakun expressed that Beijing “is deeply concerned about Israel’s attacks on Iran which cause abrupt escalation of military conflict.”
He urged for swift actions from involved sides to de-escalate the situation, stating: “We call on parties to immediately take measures to ease the tensions as soon as possible, … prevent the region from falling into greater turmoil and create conditions for returning to right track for solving through dialogue and consultation.”
Guo reiterated China’s alarm over the deteriorating conditions, noting, “If the conflict between Israel and Iran continues to escalate, or even enlarge, the Middle Eastern countries will be the first to suffer.”
This statement comes as Tel Aviv continues its aerial offensive on Iran, which began last Friday, triggering ongoing airstrikes between both nations.
According to Iran’s Health Ministry, no fewer than 224 individuals have lost their lives, and around 900 have sustained injuries due to the Israeli bombardments since Friday.
On the other side, Israeli sources reported that Iranian missile strikes have left at least 13 dead and over 370 wounded.
Guo emphasized Beijing’s stance that “Force cannot bring lasting peace,” reiterating that “All international disputes should be settled through dialogue.”
He added that China remains committed to ongoing discussions with all relevant stakeholders.
