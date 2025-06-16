403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
11 murdered in rush at cricket carnival in India
(MENAFN) A tragic stampede at a cricket stadium in Bengaluru has left at least 11 people dead and over 50 injured during celebrations of the Royal Challengers' first Indian Premier League (IPL) title. The incident happened on Wednesday as an enormous crowd gathered outside M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, which holds 35,000 spectators but was overwhelmed by an estimated 200,000 to 300,000 fans, according to Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.
The chaos erupted when fans tried to enter the stadium through a small gate, triggered by rumors of free passes being distributed at another entrance. Emergency responders struggled to reach the injured amid the dense crowd, forcing the cancellation of a planned victory parade for safety reasons.
Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Devajit Saikia expressed sorrow over the event, criticizing the lack of proper crowd management. Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered condolences, calling the tragedy “heartrending” and extending sympathies to the victims’ families.
The deadly stampede has cast a shadow over Bengaluru’s historic IPL win, raising urgent questions about safety and crowd control at large-scale public events. The disaster echoes a similar tragedy in January, when over 30 people died during a massive religious festival crowd surge.
The chaos erupted when fans tried to enter the stadium through a small gate, triggered by rumors of free passes being distributed at another entrance. Emergency responders struggled to reach the injured amid the dense crowd, forcing the cancellation of a planned victory parade for safety reasons.
Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Devajit Saikia expressed sorrow over the event, criticizing the lack of proper crowd management. Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered condolences, calling the tragedy “heartrending” and extending sympathies to the victims’ families.
The deadly stampede has cast a shadow over Bengaluru’s historic IPL win, raising urgent questions about safety and crowd control at large-scale public events. The disaster echoes a similar tragedy in January, when over 30 people died during a massive religious festival crowd surge.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
B2PRIME Appoints Former Onezero Sales Head Stuart Brock As Institutional Business Development Manager
- Bitmex Unveils AI-Powered VIP Trading Reports In Partnership With Hoc-Trade
- B2BROKER Launches First-Ever Turnkey Liquidity Provider Solution
- David Kinitsky Joins Everstake As CEO To Drive Institutional Growth, Investment And Global Expansion
- Koywe Joins The Borderless.Xyz Network, Expanding Stablecoin Liquidity Across Latin America
- Caffeine.Ai Waitlist Opens After Landmark Live Demonstration At World Computer Summit
- Variational Announces $1.5 Million Strategic Round And Launches Referral Program
CommentsNo comment