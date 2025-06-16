ISS Further Renews And Expands Public Healthcare Contract In Southeast Asia
Copenhagen , June 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Under the contract, which commences in July 2025, ISS will deliver services across a range of public healthcare institutions. The contract forms part of a larger tender from which ISS has already secured new business, as recently announced.
Carl-Fredrik Bjor, Group Chief Commercial & Revenue Officer at ISS says:
“We're very excited about the further renewal and expansion of this significant public healthcare contract. This continued collaboration reflects our shared commitment to delivering consistent, high-quality services that support better care and a more positive experience for patients. It also demonstrates ISS's ambition to grow our business through strong, long-term partnerships.”
For media enquiries:
Charlotte Holm, Head of External Communication, +45 4176 1989
For investor enquiries:
Michael Vitfell-Rasmussen, Group Head of Investor Relations, +45 5353 8725
Anne Sophie Riis, Senior Investor Relations Manager, +45 3052 9468
