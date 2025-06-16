How Bobby Deol Made Son Aryaman's Birthday Truly Memorable
He made the day even more special with a rare father-son moment. The actor posted a warm message along with a candid photo, celebrating Aryaman's growing years and expressing his love and pride. Taking to Instagram, the Animal actor posted a photo featuring him posing alongside his handsome son and captioned it,“Hey my Aryaman Happy Birthday Love you most.”
In the image, the father-son duo is seen wearing sleeveless tank t-shirts with stylish glasses. Bobby Deol's industry friends flocked to the comments section to shower love and birthday wishes on his son. Actor Darshan Kumaar commented,“Happy Birthday Aryaman Wish you the world.”
Rahul Dev wrote,“Happy birthday beta... stay blessed.” Vindu Dara Singh wished the star kid writing,“Happy birthday, handsome.”
Bobby Deol married Tanya Ahuja Deol in 1996, and the couple has two sons, Aryaman and Dharam Deol. The 'Gupt' actor often shares glimpses of his life with his handsome sons on social media, delighting his followers with their striking resemblance and strong bond.
Yesterday, on the occasion of International Father's Day, Bobby Deol shared a heartfelt message for his father and legendary actor Dharmendra, expressing love and gratitude for the guiding presence he has been in his life. Sharing their photo, Bobby wrote,“The man I am, the love I give and the strength I hold are all a reflection of you. Happy Father's Day! Love you Papa.”
On the professional front, Bobby Deol is experiencing a remarkable career revival with his gripping performances in projects like 'Aashram' and 'Animal.' The 56-year-old actor is all set to portray the iconic Mughal emperor Aurangzeb in“Hari Hara Veera Mallu,” a period action spectacle headlined by Pawan Kalyan.
Produced by A. Dayakar Rao under the Mega Surya Production banner, the film also features Nidhhi Agerwal, Nassar, Raghu Babu, Subbaraju, and Sunil in key roles.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
B2PRIME Appoints Former Onezero Sales Head Stuart Brock As Institutional Business Development Manager
- Bitmex Unveils AI-Powered VIP Trading Reports In Partnership With Hoc-Trade
- B2BROKER Launches First-Ever Turnkey Liquidity Provider Solution
- David Kinitsky Joins Everstake As CEO To Drive Institutional Growth, Investment And Global Expansion
- Koywe Joins The Borderless.Xyz Network, Expanding Stablecoin Liquidity Across Latin America
- Caffeine.Ai Waitlist Opens After Landmark Live Demonstration At World Computer Summit
- Variational Announces $1.5 Million Strategic Round And Launches Referral Program
CommentsNo comment