Chhattisgarh Revises School Hours For A Week Amid Heatwave As New Session Begins
As per the directive issued by the School Education Department, all government and private schools will now function from 7.00 a.m. to 11.00 a.m. -- a precautionary measure to protect students from the harsh midday sun. Regular school hours will resume from June 23 onward.
Amid this weather-conscious adjustment, the new academic session officially began on June 16 with a vibrant start across the state. Schools reopened with the celebration of the“Shala Pravesh Utsav (School Admission Festival)", marked by warm welcomes, sweets, and cheerful ceremonies.
At various schools in Raipur, teachers greeted students with a 'tilak' and distributed sweets, setting a festive tone for the year ahead. Similar scenes unfolded in Bilaspur, Jagdalpur, Raigarh, Durg, and Bhilai, where educators embraced returning students with enthusiasm.
Raipur District Education Officer Vijay Khandelwal announced that the admission festival will continue with block-level events on June 18 and a district-level celebration at a Girls' School on June 20. These events aim to boost enrollment and ensure that no child is left behind at the start of the academic year.
The state government has also made significant strides in school rationalisation. Previously, 212 primary and 48 pre-secondary schools operated without a single teacher. Additionally, over 7,000 schools were functioning with only one teacher. Through a comprehensive restructuring effort, the government has now ensured that every school in Chhattisgarh has at least one teacher.
Meanwhile, 166 underutilised schools have been merged, and institutions with zero student enrollment have been reassessed.
Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, who welcomed new students in schools through a message on his X handle on Monday, emphasised the state's commitment to achieving 100 per cent literacy.
In a letter to education officials, he reiterated the goal of reducing the school dropout rate to zero by Class 12, in line with the National Education Policy 2020. He also launched the“Mukhyamantri Shiksha Gunvatta Abhiyan (Quality Campaign)”, aimed at enhancing learning outcomes in government schools.
