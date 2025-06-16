US commerce secretary claims India’s defense trade with Russia has ‘rubbed US wrong way’

India’s longstanding arms procurement from Russia has become a point of contention for Washington, US Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick said on Tuesday during the eighth US-India Strategic Partnership Forum.Lutnick explained that US President Donald Trump had raised these concerns directly with Modi’s government and insisted that India was “taking steps to address” the issue. He added that India seemed to be shifting toward purchasing more US military equipment.“There were decisions made by the Indian government that annoyed the US. For example, buying arms from Russia — that's a sure way to get under America’s skin if you’re a close friend or ally,” Lutnick said. He also stated that India's role in the BRICS group, which advocates against US dollar domination, wasn't a helpful move in strengthening US-India ties.About 60% of India's military hardware is currently of Russian origin. Modi recently commended the Russian-built S-400 air defense systems for protecting the country during a showdown with Pakistan, calling their capabilities “unprecedented.” The S-400s were purchased in 2016 for $5.4 billion, ignoring US sanctions warnings.Meanwhile, last month, India opened a production center for the BrahMos supersonic missile in Uttar Pradesh to boost its defensive capabilities in a challenging regional climate.Lutnick made these comments while discussing a potential US-India trade deal. He described Modi’s policy as “very protectionist”—with protective duties sometimes exceeding 100%—but insisted a deal was close and that a breakthrough might come soon.The US is India's largest trading partner, with total trade valued at $131 billion last fiscal year and a $41 billion surplus in India's favor. Nevertheless, India's commerce with Russia has surged in the face of Western pressure to cut ties, exceeding $60 billion in 2022. Modi and Putin aim to raise this amount to $100 billion in the next few years.

