South Africa Condemns Targeting Of Civilians, Urges De-Escalation Between Iran And Israel
South Africa expresses deep concern regarding the escalation of hostilities between the State of Israel and Islamic Republic of Iran. We extend our deepest condolences to the peoples of both nations suffering from the tragic loss of life.
South Africa emphasises that under international humanitarian law, civilians and civilian infrastructure must never be considered legitimate targets.
We reiterate our urgent call for de-escalation, restraint, and full compliance with international law by all parties to prevent further human suffering.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Republic of South Africa: Department of International Relations and Cooperation.
