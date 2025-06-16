Iranian Missile Strike Causes Damage To US Embassy In Tel Aviv
“There was negligible structural impairment resulting from the concussive effects of Iranian missile impacts in proximity to the Embassy in Tel Aviv; however, there were no reported injuries among US personnel,” the post reads.
Huckabee mentioned that the US embassy and consulates are still under lock and key, and the shelter-in-place order is holding strong.
Israel launched airstrikes on Iran in the early hours of June 13, killing a significant number of military personnel. Among the dead were Iran's Chief of the General Staff Mohammad Bagheri, IRGC Commander-in-Chief Hossein Salami, Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters Commander Gholamali Rashid, and IRGC Aerospace Force Commander Amir Ali Hajizadeh. Nine nuclear scientists and several high-ranking officials were also reported killed.
That same evening, Iran responded with a large-scale attack, firing more than 150 ballistic missiles and over 100 drones at Tel Aviv and other locations. The strikes caused civilian casualties and extensive damage.
