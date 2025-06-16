Iranian Missile Strike Causes Damage To US Embassy In Tel Aviv

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The US Embassy in Tel Aviv suffered minor damage from Iranian ballistic missile strikes on Israel, Mike Huckabee, US Ambassador to Israel, said in a post on his official X page, Trend reports.

“There was negligible structural impairment resulting from the concussive effects of Iranian missile impacts in proximity to the Embassy in Tel Aviv; however, there were no reported injuries among US personnel,” the post reads.

Huckabee mentioned that the US embassy and consulates are still under lock and key, and the shelter-in-place order is holding strong.

Israel launched airstrikes on Iran in the early hours of June 13, killing a significant number of military personnel. Among the dead were Iran's Chief of the General Staff Mohammad Bagheri, IRGC Commander-in-Chief Hossein Salami, Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters Commander Gholamali Rashid, and IRGC Aerospace Force Commander Amir Ali Hajizadeh. Nine nuclear scientists and several high-ranking officials were also reported killed.

That same evening, Iran responded with a large-scale attack, firing more than 150 ballistic missiles and over 100 drones at Tel Aviv and other locations. The strikes caused civilian casualties and extensive damage.