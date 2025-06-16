Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kazakhstan, China Sign Mou To Expand Aktau Port For Middle Corridor Growth

2025-06-16 05:07:53
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASTANA, Kazakhstan, June 16. A trilateral Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) has been signed between Kazakhstan's KTZ Express, China's YXE Trading Service Group, and the Aktau International Sea Commercial Port to enhance terminal infrastructure and logistics cooperation, Trend reports.

The signing took place during the 2nd China–Central Asia Industrial and Investment Cooperation Forum in the presence of Kazakhstan's First Deputy Prime Minister, Roman Sklyar.

Under the agreement, the parties will focus on the development of terminal capacity at the Port of Aktau, including joint investments in high-tech ship-to-shore (STS) cranes. These cranes are essential for improving cargo handling speeds, particularly under high wind conditions, which are common in the Caspian Sea region.

The agreement builds on commitments made earlier this year and reaffirms the shared goal of enhancing Kazakhstan's transit potential, particularly along the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route, also known as the Middle Corridor.

The Middle Corridor has become a key alternative for East-West trade, connecting China to Europe via Central Asia, the Caspian Sea, the South Caucasus, and onward to Türkiye and European markets. Kazakhstan plays a pivotal role in this multimodal route, with over 80% of China-Europe overland cargo currently transiting through its territory.

The expansion of Aktau's terminal infrastructure is expected to improve handling efficiency and throughput, contributing to regional efforts to develop resilient and diversified trade corridors.

