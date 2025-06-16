Kyrgyzstan Thanks Azerbaijan For Its Assistance In Compatriots' Evacuation From Iran
"The Foreign Ministry of the Kyrgyz Republic expresses its sincere gratitude to the Azerbaijani side for the comprehensive assistance, high level of organization, and constructive interaction that ensured the safe transit of the evacuated citizens," the ministry said.
The ministry articulated that to guarantee the safeguarding and
uphold the entitlements and stakes of Kyrgyz citizens residing
overseas, the Foreign Ministry, in synergistic collaboration with
the diplomatic entities in Iran and Azerbaijan, orchestrated a
multifaceted array of initiatives aimed at the evacuation of Kyrgyz
nationals.
At present, the requisite logistical support is being mobilized to facilitate the expedited repatriation of displaced nationals from Azerbaijan to Kyrgyzstan in the imminent future.
