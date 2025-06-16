Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Azerbaijan Details Efforts To Evacuate Citizens From Iran And Israel

Azerbaijan Details Efforts To Evacuate Citizens From Iran And Israel


2025-06-16 05:07:49
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 16.​ The Azerbaijani Embassy in Iran and the Consulate General in Tabriz, as well as our Embassy in Israel consider the appeals received on hotlines from Azerbaijani citizens and take necessary measures, the spokesperson of the Foreign Ministry Aykhan Hajizada told Trend .

"In this regard, initially, a total of 41 Azerbaijani citizens, including family members of the employees of our Embassy in Iran, were allowed to cross the Iran-Azerbaijan border," the official emphasized.

Hajizada noted that Azerbaijani embassies and the relevant consulate continue their activities.

MENAFN16062025000187011040ID1109678946

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search