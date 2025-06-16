Azerbaijan Details Efforts To Evacuate Citizens From Iran And Israel

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The Azerbaijani Embassy in Iran and the Consulate General in Tabriz, as well as our Embassy in Israel consider the appeals received on hotlines from Azerbaijani citizens and take necessary measures, the spokesperson of the Foreign Ministry Aykhan Hajizada told Trend .

"In this regard, initially, a total of 41 Azerbaijani citizens, including family members of the employees of our Embassy in Iran, were allowed to cross the Iran-Azerbaijan border," the official emphasized.

Hajizada noted that Azerbaijani embassies and the relevant consulate continue their activities.