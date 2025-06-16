Israel Breaks Silence On Losses From Sustained Iranian Attacks

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The strikes carried out by Iran on Israel over the past three days resulted in death of 24 and injury of nearly 600 people, the Israeli government's official statement said, Trend reports.

"There are 592 injured, 10 of whom are in heavy, and 36 in moderate condition, while 546 people have received minor injuries," the statement said.

The statement noted that the missiles launched by Iran fell in a total of 30 different areas. It's assumed that Iran launched about 370 ballistic missiles over the three days.

Israel launched airstrikes on Iran in the early hours of June 13, killing a significant number of military personnel. Among the dead were Iran's Chief of the General Staff Mohammad Bagheri, IRGC Commander-in-Chief Hossein Salami, Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters Commander Gholamali Rashid, and IRGC Aerospace Force Commander Amir Ali Hajizadeh. Nine nuclear scientists and several high-ranking officials were also reported killed.

That same evening, Iran responded with a large-scale attack, firing more than 150 ballistic missiles and over 100 drones at Tel Aviv and other locations. The strikes caused civilian casualties and extensive damage.

