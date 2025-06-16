Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Earthquake Detected In Azerbaijan's Caspian Sea

Earthquake Detected In Azerbaijan's Caspian Sea


2025-06-16 05:07:25
(MENAFN- AzerNews) Qabil Ashirov Read more

An earthquake has been recorded in the Caspian Sea, Azernews reports, citing the Republican Seismological Survey Center.

The tremor occurred at 10:32 a.m. local time and had a magnitude of 3.1. It originated at a depth of 20 kilometers.

No reports of damage or casualties have been issued, and the event is considered minor in scale. Authorities continue to monitor the region for any further seismic activity.

MENAFN16062025000195011045ID1109678938

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search