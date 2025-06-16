Azerbaijani Pilgrims Currently At Medina International Airport

MENAFN - AzerNews) Qabil Ashirov Read more

Azerbaijani pilgrims are presently at Medina International Airport, Azernews reports, citing Vusal Jahangiri, Head of the Foreign Relations Department of the Caucasus Muslims Office (CMO) and the manager of the Hajj electronic system.

He stated that the first group of Azerbaijani pilgrims is scheduled to depart for home today between 11:00 and 12:00 local time:

"There are no changes in the flights. Azerbaijani pilgrims are expected to land in Baku between 17:00 and 18:00 local time. Given the current situation, no changes have been made. Everything is proceeding as planned."