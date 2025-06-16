Minnesota Lawmaker Killed In Targeted Political Attack, Manhunt Continues
Minnesota State Representative, Melissa Hortman, 55, and her husband were shot dead at their home, in Brooklyn Park at 3:35 a.m. local time (0835 GMT), Minnesota Governor, Tim Walz, said.
State Senator, John Hoffman, 60, and his wife were critically wounded in a separate attack at their Champlin residence at approximately 2:00 a.m. local time (0700 GMT), about 13 km away.
“This was an act of targeted political violence,” Walz said at a Saturday press conference, calling Hortman's death“a politically motivated assassination.”
The suspect, identified as 57-year-old Vance Luther Boelter, remains at large, despite a massive manhunt involving hundreds of officers from federal, state and local agencies. The U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) offers a 50,000 U.S.-dollar reward for information leading to his arrest.
Minnesota Public Safety Commissioner, Bob Jacobson described Boelter as 1.85 metres tall with brown hair, last seen wearing a light-coloured cowboy hat and a dark long-sleeve shirt.“You should consider him armed and dangerous, and you should call 911 immediately,” Jacobson said.– NNN-XINHUA
