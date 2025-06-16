Protests Against Trump Administration's Policies Staged Across All U.S. States

MENAFN - Nam News Network) by Xinhua writer Xia Lin

NEW YORK/LOS ANGELES/HOUSTON, Jun 16 (NNN-XINHUA) – About 2,000 protests against the Trump administration's policies were held on Saturday in all 50 U.S. states, ranging from small groups in more rural communities, to larger rallies in major cities, including New York, Philadelphia and Chicago, among others.

The protests came as U.S. President, Donald Trump's immigration crackdown and decision to deploy the military in Los Angeles have already led to large-scale protests and additional protests in several other cities.

On the same day, a military parade hosted by Trump was staged in Washington, D.C. for the U.S. Army's 250th anniversary, which coincides with his 79th birthday.

The protests, under the slogan“No Kings,” have been arranged by a number of groups that overlap with the coalition that pulled together the“Hands Off!” protests on Apr 5, and other recent large protests against the Trump administration, according to U.S. media reports.

The coalition behind the protests has branded Saturday as a“day of defiance” against what the groups describe as“authoritarian overreach” by Trump and his allies. Plans for the event had been underway well before federal immigration raids set off protests in Los Angeles and other cities.

Organisers avoided calling for protests in Washington, D.C., where the military parade was staged. They have characterised the Washington parade as a theatrical“display of dominance.” Trump warned that anyone seeking to protest at the parade would be met with“very big force.”

In Atlanta, thousands of demonstrators gathered at Liberty Plaza, carrying signs with messages against the administration. The crowd also sang a protest version of the classic tune“Take Me Out to the Ball Game,” reworded as“Take Trump Out of the White House.”

In Nashville, more than 1,000 people gathered near the Tennessee State Capitol and a cheering crowd recited the Pledge of Allegiance, a patriotic verse that promises allegiance to the flag of the United States and the Republic.

In New York City, the police estimated that around 50,000 people took to the streets, who shouted slogans like“What do we want? No ICE! When do we want? Now!” and waved banners reading“No Deportation! Trump Must Go!” and“No Justice, No Peace!”

“That guy isn't content to be president of the United States of America, wants to be king!” Eddie B, a resident, told Xinhua.“But we won't let that happen.”

Mindy W, a visitor to New York City, said,“We need to rise up and stop him before it's too late and our democracy is gone forever!”– NNN-XINHUA