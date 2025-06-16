403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Israeli Occupation Media: Five Dead, Others Injured In Recent Iranian Bombing
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAM ALLAH, June 16 (KUNA) -- Israeli occupation media said that five were dead and more than 100 others injured in the Iranian response bombing that targeted separate sites in the occupied Palestinian territories.
Israeli occupation media reported about the launched missiles at dawn by Iran, which caused massive destruction, deaths and injuries, while others are still under the rubble.
Israeli occupation Defense Ministry officials announced a further reduction of troops deployed in the Gaza Strip, aimed at bolstering the northern and eastern fronts in anticipation of possible intervention by Iran-backed groups.
Commenting on the Iranian bombing, Defense Minister Israel Katz said that the Iranian leadership was "cowardly targeting civilians" and that "the people of Tehran will pay the price soon," stressing that the military operations would continue until their goals were achieved. (end)
nq
Israeli occupation media reported about the launched missiles at dawn by Iran, which caused massive destruction, deaths and injuries, while others are still under the rubble.
Israeli occupation Defense Ministry officials announced a further reduction of troops deployed in the Gaza Strip, aimed at bolstering the northern and eastern fronts in anticipation of possible intervention by Iran-backed groups.
Commenting on the Iranian bombing, Defense Minister Israel Katz said that the Iranian leadership was "cowardly targeting civilians" and that "the people of Tehran will pay the price soon," stressing that the military operations would continue until their goals were achieved. (end)
nq
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
B2PRIME Appoints Former Onezero Sales Head Stuart Brock As Institutional Business Development Manager
- Bitmex Unveils AI-Powered VIP Trading Reports In Partnership With Hoc-Trade
- B2BROKER Launches First-Ever Turnkey Liquidity Provider Solution
- David Kinitsky Joins Everstake As CEO To Drive Institutional Growth, Investment And Global Expansion
- Koywe Joins The Borderless.Xyz Network, Expanding Stablecoin Liquidity Across Latin America
- Caffeine.Ai Waitlist Opens After Landmark Live Demonstration At World Computer Summit
- Variational Announces $1.5 Million Strategic Round And Launches Referral Program
CommentsNo comment