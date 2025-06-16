Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Israeli Occupation Media: Five Dead, Others Injured In Recent Iranian Bombing


2025-06-16 05:05:05
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAM ALLAH, June 16 (KUNA) -- Israeli occupation media said that five were dead and more than 100 others injured in the Iranian response bombing that targeted separate sites in the occupied Palestinian territories.
Israeli occupation media reported about the launched missiles at dawn by Iran, which caused massive destruction, deaths and injuries, while others are still under the rubble.
Israeli occupation Defense Ministry officials announced a further reduction of troops deployed in the Gaza Strip, aimed at bolstering the northern and eastern fronts in anticipation of possible intervention by Iran-backed groups.
Commenting on the Iranian bombing, Defense Minister Israel Katz said that the Iranian leadership was "cowardly targeting civilians" and that "the people of Tehran will pay the price soon," stressing that the military operations would continue until their goals were achieved. (end)
