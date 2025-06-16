403
French Official: Gulf Vision 2025 Conf. Platform Boosting Strategic Cooperation
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) By Mohammad Al-Otaibi
PARIS, June 16 (KUNA) -- Regional Managing Director for Near and Middle East at Business Insider, Axel Baroux, stated that the Gulf Vision 2025 conference, to be held in Paris, would be a platform boosting strategic partnership between Gulf States and France.
The conference, to take place on June 17 and 18, is held under the patronage of French President Emmanuel Macron.
Speaking to Kuwait News Agency (KUNA), Baroux stated that the conference will explore key themes including bolstering sustainable economic development through energy transition, AI and innovation, healthcare, agriculture, transportation, education, and tourism.
The conference also sets out to translate ambitious projects into tangible agreements supporting economic diversity, facilitating investments and supporting sustainable innovation.
Kuwait's vision 2035 and France 2030 are in alignment, commented Baroux adding that the conference over previous editions included notable Kuwaiti personalities, which reflects clear interest in developing relations.
The 2025 edition marks a turning point in French-Gulf economic relations, he added, as it translate strategic ambitions into tangible, collaborative projects, as well as allow direct connection between French companies and gulf decision makers, to build long-term relations.
France is the number one European investor in Kuwait, and eighth global, with a focal role in energy sector, infrastructure, transportation, he explained.
More than 50 percent of European companies in Kuwait are French, Baroux expounded, adding that they are providing more than 2,100 job opportunities.
He took note of the growth in cooperation between the two in health, education, services, green tech, especially as they come in line with Kuwait's policy of economic diversity.
France is represented by 89 companies in Kuwait, has the confidence of Kuwaiti market especially in luxury, healthcare, cosmetics, infrastructure and food, commented Baroux.
Business France, explained Baroux, keeps up with some 2,000 French companies in the gulf providing field support, organizing B2B meetings, as well as conducting market survey and services for emerging companies, and youthful talents.
Baroux called on Kuwaiti investors to take part in Gulf Vision 2025 conference in Paris, and extended his invitation to decision makers and entrepreneurs to engage in fruitful economic dialogue. (end)
