Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Iran Uncovers Israeli-Linked Drone Workshop

2025-06-16 05:02:58
(MENAFN) Iranian state media announced early Monday that security officials stormed a drone manufacturing facility allegedly operated by Israeli operatives in the city of Rey, located in Tehran province.

The site, a three-story building situated to the south of Iran’s capital, was found to contain a large number of drone components and explosive materials, according to video footage aired on national television.

Authorities noted that this discovery could indicate the presence of more such drone production sites scattered in different areas throughout the country.

Security forces are actively working to identify and dismantle any additional facilities.

The importance of the uncovered site is emphasized by the fact that several Israeli offensives have utilized compact “kamikaze” drones.

In response to the incident, officials have intensified security protocols, erecting road checkpoints across Tehran and inspecting vehicles suspected of carrying threats.

This operation comes in the midst of surging hostilities, following Israeli assaults last Friday on Iranian missile and nuclear infrastructure.

Those attacks reportedly led to the deaths of senior military officers and scientific personnel, prompting Iran to launch retaliatory ballistic missile strikes targeting Israel.

