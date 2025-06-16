403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Bridal Fashion Meets Reality TV: Off The Hanger Welcomes April Banbury
(MENAFN- Pressat) London, UK - The latest episode of fashion podcast Off the Hanger, hosted by stylist and presenter Emma Lightbown , welcomes bridal designer and Married at First Sight UK alum April Banbury for a deep-dive into all things personal style, reality TV, and bridal fashion.
In this warm, funny, and insight-packed conversation, April shares her journey from pageant queen to reality show bride to respected bridalwear designer. Listeners get an inside look at how she ended up designing her own wedding dress for the show - a career-defining moment that blended personal narrative with professional creativity opens up about her love of bridal fashion and gives a fascinating breakdown of what goes into designing a wedding gown - from the materials and labour to the emotional investment brides bring to the process. She advocates for thoughtful fashion that reflects personality, not just trends, and offers practical advice for brides-to-be on picking the perfect shoes they'll wear again after the big day.
“April's strong sense of style really reflects her personality - bold, honest, and always uniquely herself,” says host Emma Lightbown.
The episode also dives into April's own wardrobe, from her go-to Barbour jacket to a bridal inspired mini dress that always draws compliments and a look back at the gown that secured her Miss Great Britain title. Plus it wouldn't be Off the Hanger without a good fashion mishap - April shares a mortifying wardrobe malfunction from a past date, reminding us that even fashion experts aren't immune to style slip-ups.
With the kind of honesty that instantly puts you at ease, April reflects on how fashion has shaped both her confidence and her unconventional career path - from pageants to reality TV to bridal design - and shares the wisdom she's picked up along the way, ultimately returning to one powerful mantra:“dress for your personality.” Her authenticity shines through in every story she tells, making this episode not just inspiring but deeply relatable to anyone who's ever questioned their style, identity, or direction. As the conversation draws to a close, April leaves listeners with some final words of encouragement, reminding them that it's not about chasing trends or perfection - it's about embracing what makes them feel most like their true selves, and letting their wardrobe reflect that, quirks and all.
This episode is a must-listen for anyone fascinated by the intersection of personal style, bridal fashion, and reality TV. April's warmth and wisdom make for an engaging and insightful conversation that will leave listeners inspired to embrace their unique style.
In this warm, funny, and insight-packed conversation, April shares her journey from pageant queen to reality show bride to respected bridalwear designer. Listeners get an inside look at how she ended up designing her own wedding dress for the show - a career-defining moment that blended personal narrative with professional creativity opens up about her love of bridal fashion and gives a fascinating breakdown of what goes into designing a wedding gown - from the materials and labour to the emotional investment brides bring to the process. She advocates for thoughtful fashion that reflects personality, not just trends, and offers practical advice for brides-to-be on picking the perfect shoes they'll wear again after the big day.
“April's strong sense of style really reflects her personality - bold, honest, and always uniquely herself,” says host Emma Lightbown.
The episode also dives into April's own wardrobe, from her go-to Barbour jacket to a bridal inspired mini dress that always draws compliments and a look back at the gown that secured her Miss Great Britain title. Plus it wouldn't be Off the Hanger without a good fashion mishap - April shares a mortifying wardrobe malfunction from a past date, reminding us that even fashion experts aren't immune to style slip-ups.
With the kind of honesty that instantly puts you at ease, April reflects on how fashion has shaped both her confidence and her unconventional career path - from pageants to reality TV to bridal design - and shares the wisdom she's picked up along the way, ultimately returning to one powerful mantra:“dress for your personality.” Her authenticity shines through in every story she tells, making this episode not just inspiring but deeply relatable to anyone who's ever questioned their style, identity, or direction. As the conversation draws to a close, April leaves listeners with some final words of encouragement, reminding them that it's not about chasing trends or perfection - it's about embracing what makes them feel most like their true selves, and letting their wardrobe reflect that, quirks and all.
This episode is a must-listen for anyone fascinated by the intersection of personal style, bridal fashion, and reality TV. April's warmth and wisdom make for an engaging and insightful conversation that will leave listeners inspired to embrace their unique style.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
B2PRIME Appoints Former Onezero Sales Head Stuart Brock As Institutional Business Development Manager
- Bitmex Unveils AI-Powered VIP Trading Reports In Partnership With Hoc-Trade
- B2BROKER Launches First-Ever Turnkey Liquidity Provider Solution
- David Kinitsky Joins Everstake As CEO To Drive Institutional Growth, Investment And Global Expansion
- Koywe Joins The Borderless.Xyz Network, Expanding Stablecoin Liquidity Across Latin America
- Caffeine.Ai Waitlist Opens After Landmark Live Demonstration At World Computer Summit
- Variational Announces $1.5 Million Strategic Round And Launches Referral Program
CommentsNo comment