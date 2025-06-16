Ferrari Wins Third Consecutive 24 Hours Of Le Mans
Thanks to the Italian manufacturer's extraordinary result, Ferrari will now keep the winners' trophy forever – a right granted to those who secure victory in three consecutive editions.
After the wins in 2024 with Fuoco-Molina-Nielsen and the Centenary edition in 2023 with Pier Guidi-Calado-Giovinazzi, the Maranello manufacturer once again climbs to the top step of the podium with a car already etched in motorsport legend – the Ferrari 499P, which has won every race contested at the Circuit de La Sarthe since its competitive debut.
The Maranello manufacturer now boasts 12 overall victories in the world's oldest and most prestigious endurance race between 1949 and 2025.
Ferrari has now secured three consecutive outright victories at the 24 Hours of Le Mans for the first time since the 1960s, when the Prancing Horse won six editions in a row between 1960 and 1965.
The last of those, achieved with the Ferrari 250 LM, was also the final overall triumph in France before its return to the top class of endurance racing starting in 2023.
