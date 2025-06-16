Air India Crash: 'Hero' Captain Sumeet Sabharwal's Crucial Midair Call Saved Dozens Of Families In Three-Storey Building
All 18 families residing in the three-story building beneath the flight path are certain that Captain Sumeet Sabharwal saved their lives. His Boeing 787 Dreamliner , which was heading straight toward their homes, got diverted as skillful handling of the emergency averted the disaster at that place.What did residents of three-story building under the flight path say?
“The building was shaking. We were so scared. There was chaos in the street and fire and smoke. Any closer and we would have died. The pilot saved us. We have always worried this might happen because the planes go over so low," The Sun quoted Geeta Patni, 48, one of the closest residents to the crash site, as saying.
Jahanvi Rajput, 28, said, "Thanks to the pilot Captain Sabharwal, we survived. He's a hero. It is because of him we are alive. The green space next to us was visible to him and that's where he went.”
“If the plane had crashed into this residential area, there would have been hundreds more victims," Mum-of-two Chancal Bai, 50, stated.Also Read | Ahmedabad plane crash: Second black box recovered from site, confirms PMO
The plane carrying 242 passengers saw one British survivor. It crashed into the BJ medical college, further taking lives of 29, including 5 MBBS students. It had turned into fireball of devastation.Who was Captain Sumeet Sabharwal?
Captain Sumeet, 54, was the son of an officer from India's civil aviation authority. He was a seasoned pilot with 8,200 hours of flight experience and also the primary caregiver for his father, now in his 80s, whom he called just prior to the takeoff.Also Read | Air India Plane crash: Pilot's last message was Mayday - Govt
According to colleagues, who paid tribute to Captain Sumeet from Mumbai,“He was a good, quiet person.”
He had recently showed his desire to take a step back from aviation to care for his ailing father Pushkaraj, an India Today report said.“Sumit had spoken to him just three days ago, saying he wanted to leave flying and come home to care for him. His father couldn't say a word. His eyes were filled with tears,” the report quoted family friend Lande as saying.
