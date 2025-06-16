Air India AI171 Crash: Boeing, AAIB Teams Arrive In Ahmedabad To Investigate Deadly 787 Dreamliner Accident
An investigation is underway to ascertain the reasons that led to the crash of AI 171 on June 12.Reasons behind the crash still unknown
The London-bound Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner aircraft crashed into BJ Medical college's hostel complex shortly after takeoff from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport on June 12, killing 241 passengers and crew, including former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani.
The lone survivor, Vishwashkumar Ramesh, a British national of Indian origin, is currently undergoing treatment for his injuries.
The total number of fatalities has crossed 270 as the medical college's residents on the ground and MBBS students also lost their lives after the plane rammed into the hostel.Also Read | Ahmedabad plane crash: Second black box recovered from site, confirms PMO
Earlier today, an expert from the UK who reached the Air India plane crash site in Ahmedabad to conduct an inspection, said, "Maybe we will be able to speak later. We saw what you guys can see. It's just the same, as you can see from here," reported ANI.
On Friday, investigators recovered the black box , which is a flight data recorder from the crashed Air India flight. It will likely aid in finding clues about the cause of the accident.Victims' families get closure
Meanwhile, the Additional Medical Superintendent of Ahmedabad's Civil Hospital said on Monday that 92 DNA samples have matched so far, corresponding to 87 individuals, due to some duplication.
Speaking to the media, Dr Rajnish Patel also confirmed that 47 bodies have been dispatched to various districts so far.Also Read | Air India crash: Rescuers used 'oxygen masks, wet clothes' to lift bodies
According to Patel, the mortal remains of the identified bodies have been dispatched to various cities- Kheda, Ahmedabad, Kota, Mahesana, Bharuch, Vadodara, Aravalli, Anand, Junagarh, Bhavnagar, Amreli, Mahisagar and Bhavnagar.Gujarat's former CM to be cremated today
The former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, who lost his life in the AI 171 crash, will be cremated in Rajkot later today with full state honours, according to ANI.Also Read | An island with strong ties to Europe counts its dead after Air India crash
The Tricolour is being brought to the Civil Hospital mortuary in Ahmedabad to be draped over his mortal remains.
