West Bengal Weather LATEST Update: Check Forecast About Monsoon Arrival In The City

WB Monsoon Update: Mornings are bright and sunny, but the sky becomes heavy as the day progresses. The scattered showers offer no respite, and the humid heat only adds to the public's woes. When will the monsoon rains begin in Bengal, bringing relief to the common people? The weather will change within just 48 hours. When is the rain expected to arrive in Bengal? Here's a major update from the Meteorological Department.

KOLKATA WEATHER

According to the Alipore Meteorological Department, the monsoon is expected to enter South Bengal by Wednesday. Favorable conditions for the monsoon have developed in Bengal, as forecasted by the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The monsoon axis is expected to extend over parts of Odisha and Chhattisgarh in the next 24 hours, and further into parts of West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand, and Gujarat in the next two to three days.

The monsoon axis extended from Mumbai, Ahlla Nagar, Adilabad, Bhawanipatna, Puri, and Sandhead Island in the west on May 26th to Balurghat in the east on May 29th. After a pause of about 20 days, the monsoon will resume its progress. A cyclonic circulation has formed over the northwest Bay of Bengal, leaning southwards. The Meteorological Department also reports cyclonic circulations over central Maharashtra and the Konkan region, as well as over Assam, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, and Himachal Pradesh.

South Bengal Weather Forecast for the Beginning of the Week:-

According to the Alipore Meteorological Department, scattered thunderstorms and rain are expected in all districts of South Bengal today. Gusty winds will blow at 40 to 50 kilometers per hour. Heavy rain is forecast for North and South 24 Parganas, East and West Medinipur districts. Heavy rain is expected in all districts, including Kolkata, on Tuesday and Wednesday. Very heavy rain is also anticipated in South 24 Parganas and East Medinipur. Heavy rain will continue in the western districts on Thursday and Friday.

Scattered heavy rain is likely from Monday. Heavy rain is forecast for North and South 24 Parganas, East and West Medinipur districts. Light to moderate rain with thunderstorms and gusty winds of 30 to 50 kilometers per hour are expected in all districts of South Bengal, including Kolkata. Heavy rain is forecast for all districts of South Bengal on Tuesday and Wednesday. Very heavy rain is possible in South 24 Parganas and East Medinipur districts. Light to moderate rain with thunderstorms and gusty winds of 30 to 50 kilometers per hour are expected in all districts, including Kolkata. Heavy rain is anticipated in West Burdwan, Birbhum, and Murshidabad districts on Thursday. Heavy rain is also expected in Birbhum and Murshidabad districts on Friday, and in South 24 Parganas and East Medinipur districts on Saturday. Scattered thunderstorms and rain will continue throughout the week in all districts of South Bengal.

North Bengal Weather Forecast for the Beginning of the Week:-

Scattered heavy rain is anticipated in North Bengal. Malda and the two Dinajpur districts are more likely to experience heavy rainfall. Scattered heavy rain is also expected in Darjeeling and other districts. Temperatures are expected to drop by three to four degrees Celsius in the state over the next three days. Heavy rain is anticipated only in Jalpaiguri district on Monday. The likelihood of heavy rain will increase in several districts on Tuesday, including Malda, South Dinajpur, Alipurduar, and Jalpaiguri. Heavy rain is also expected in Darjeeling district from Wednesday, as well as in Malda, North and South Dinajpur. Heavy rain is anticipated in North Dinajpur, Malda, and Alipurduar on Thursday.

Kolkata Weather Forecast:-

Partly cloudy skies are expected today, with the possibility of completely overcast conditions at times. The weather will be hot and humid. The high humidity will contribute to uncomfortable conditions. There is a high chance of thunderstorms today. Light to moderate rain with thunderstorms and scattered light winds are expected until Friday. The amount of rainfall will increase on Tuesday and Wednesday. One or two spells of heavy rain are possible on Monday.

Kolkata Temperature Forecast:-

Today's minimum temperature is 27.7 degrees Celsius. Sunday's maximum temperature was 31.9 degrees Celsius. Relative humidity, or the amount of moisture in the air, ranges from 75 to 91 percent.