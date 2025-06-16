Netanyahu Reveals SECRET IDF Attack On Iran's Nuke Sites 12Th Hour Strike!

Israeli PM Netanyahu confirmed that the IDF struck Iran at the '12th hour' to halt its nuclear bomb program. He warned Tehran of more strikes, citing existential threat. Over 100 Iranian targets hit, including key nuclear facilities. Tensions rise sharply in the Middle East.

