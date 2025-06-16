Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Netanyahu Reveals SECRET IDF Attack On Iran's Nuke Sites 12Th Hour Strike!

Netanyahu Reveals SECRET IDF Attack On Iran's Nuke Sites 12Th Hour Strike!


2025-06-16 05:01:36
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

Israeli PM Netanyahu confirmed that the IDF struck Iran at the '12th hour' to halt its nuclear bomb program. He warned Tehran of more strikes, citing existential threat. Over 100 Iranian targets hit, including key nuclear facilities. Tensions rise sharply in the Middle East.

MENAFN16062025007385015968ID1109678847

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search