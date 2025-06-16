Nagaland State Lottery (16-06-2025): Check Winning Numbers For Dear Lottery Sambad Draws At 1 PM, 6 PM And 8 PM
The Nagaland State Lottery continues to attract lottery enthusiasts from across India, with its three daily draws offering a top prize of Rs 1 crore. Ticket holders eagerly await the results of the Dear Dwarka Morning (1:00 PM), Dear Blitzen Evening (6:00 PM), and Dear Finch Night (8:00 PM) draws every day.
The results are officially published and updated in real-time on government-approved websites such as nagalandlotteries, lotterysambad, and nagalandlotterysambad.
Legally Operated Across 13 States
The Nagaland lottery is part of a broader network of legal state lotteries in India. As per the latest rules, lotteries are legally operated in 13 states, including:
- Nagaland West Bengal Madhya Pradesh Punjab Mizoram Kerala Maharashtra Goa Manipur Sikkim Arunachal Pradesh Meghalaya Assam
These states regulate and oversee their respective lotteries, making participation both legal and secure for residents.
Prize Structure
Each of the three daily draws offers the following prizes:
- 1st Prize: Rs 1 crore 2nd Prize: Rs 9,000 3rd Prize: Rs 450 4th Prize: Rs 250 5th Prize: Rs 120 Consolation Prize: Rs 1,000
Daily Draw Timings
- Dear Dwarka Morning Draw: 1:00 PM
- Dear Blitzen Evening Draw: 6:00 PM Dear Finch Night Draw: 8:00 PM
How to Check Results
- Visit any of the official websites mentioned above. Navigate to the“Lottery Sambad Result” section. Select the draw date and specific lottery name. Click on“Today Result View.” Match your ticket number with the published results.
How to Claim Winnings
Winners must follow a standard claim process:
- Download and complete the official claim form from the Nagaland State Lottery website. Submit it with a valid photo ID and a copy of the winning ticket. For winnings above Rs 10,000, the claim must be submitted at the Nagaland Lottery Office in Kolkata, as per the prescribed guidelines.
Weekly Draw Schedule
The lottery offers a unique set of draws for each day of the week:
- Monday: Dear Dwarka, Dear Blitzen, Dear Finch Tuesday: Dear Godavari, Dear Comet, Dear Goose Wednesday: Dear Indus, Dear Hill, Dear Pelican Thursday: Dear Mahanadi, Dear Lake, Dear Sandpiper Friday: Dear Meghna, Dear Mountain, Dear Seagull Saturday: Dear Narmada, Dear River, Dear Stork Sunday: Dear Yamuna, Dear Sea, Dear Toucan
Legal Disclaimer:
