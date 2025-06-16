Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Nagaland State Lottery (16-06-2025): Check Winning Numbers For Dear Lottery Sambad Draws At 1 PM, 6 PM And 8 PM

Nagaland State Lottery (16-06-2025): Check Winning Numbers For Dear Lottery Sambad Draws At 1 PM, 6 PM And 8 PM


2025-06-16 05:01:33
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

The Nagaland State Lottery continues to attract lottery enthusiasts from across India, with its three daily draws offering a top prize of Rs 1 crore. Ticket holders eagerly await the results of the Dear Dwarka Morning (1:00 PM), Dear Blitzen Evening (6:00 PM), and Dear Finch Night (8:00 PM) draws every day.

The results are officially published and updated in real-time on government-approved websites such as nagalandlotteries, lotterysambad, and nagalandlotterysambad.

Legally Operated Across 13 States

The Nagaland lottery is part of a broader network of legal state lotteries in India. As per the latest rules, lotteries are legally operated in 13 states, including:

  • Nagaland
  • West Bengal
  • Madhya Pradesh
  • Punjab
  • Mizoram
  • Kerala
  • Maharashtra
  • Goa
  • Manipur
  • Sikkim
  • Arunachal Pradesh
  • Meghalaya
  • Assam

These states regulate and oversee their respective lotteries, making participation both legal and secure for residents.

Prize Structure

Each of the three daily draws offers the following prizes:

  • 1st Prize: Rs 1 crore
  • 2nd Prize: Rs 9,000
  • 3rd Prize: Rs 450
  • 4th Prize: Rs 250
  • 5th Prize: Rs 120
  • Consolation Prize: Rs 1,000

Daily Draw Timings

  • Dear Dwarka Morning Draw: 1:00 PM

  • Dear Blitzen Evening Draw: 6:00 PM
  • Dear Finch Night Draw: 8:00 PM

How to Check Results

  • Visit any of the official websites mentioned above.
  • Navigate to the“Lottery Sambad Result” section.
  • Select the draw date and specific lottery name.
  • Click on“Today Result View.”
  • Match your ticket number with the published results.

How to Claim Winnings

Winners must follow a standard claim process:

  • Download and complete the official claim form from the Nagaland State Lottery website.
  • Submit it with a valid photo ID and a copy of the winning ticket.
  • For winnings above Rs 10,000, the claim must be submitted at the Nagaland Lottery Office in Kolkata, as per the prescribed guidelines.

Weekly Draw Schedule

The lottery offers a unique set of draws for each day of the week:

  • Monday: Dear Dwarka, Dear Blitzen, Dear Finch
  • Tuesday: Dear Godavari, Dear Comet, Dear Goose
  • Wednesday: Dear Indus, Dear Hill, Dear Pelican
  • Thursday: Dear Mahanadi, Dear Lake, Dear Sandpiper
  • Friday: Dear Meghna, Dear Mountain, Dear Seagull
  • Saturday: Dear Narmada, Dear River, Dear Stork
  • Sunday: Dear Yamuna, Dear Sea, Dear Toucan

MENAFN16062025007385015968ID1109678845

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search