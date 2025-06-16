'The Raja Saab' Actor Prabhas' Was Linked With THESE Actresses In The Past

Prabhas, the Baahubali star, has always been in the spotlight for his love life. From Anushka to Kriti, his name has been linked with many actresses. What's the truth behind these rumors?

Prabhas was linked with Anushka Shetty during the shooting of 'Baahubali'. However, they reportedly broke up after some time.Prabhas and Kajal Aggarwal reportedly started dating during the shooting of 'Darling'. However, they broke up after a while.

Prabhas reportedly started dating Kriti Sanon during the shooting of 'Adipurush'. However, they never officially confirmed their relationship.

According to media reports, Prabhas also dated Ileana D'Cruz. However, he never admitted to these rumors.Prabhas was linked with Namitha during the shooting of 'Billa'.