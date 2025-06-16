'The Raja Saab' Actor Prabhas' Was Linked With THESE Actresses In The Past
Prabhas, the Baahubali star, has always been in the spotlight for his love life. From Anushka to Kriti, his name has been linked with many actresses. What's the truth behind these rumors?Prabhas was linked with Anushka Shetty during the shooting of 'Baahubali'. However, they reportedly broke up after some time.Prabhas and Kajal Aggarwal reportedly started dating during the shooting of 'Darling'. However, they broke up after a while.
Prabhas reportedly started dating Kriti Sanon during the shooting of 'Adipurush'. However, they never officially confirmed their relationship.According to media reports, Prabhas also dated Ileana D'Cruz. However, he never admitted to these rumors.Prabhas was linked with Namitha during the shooting of 'Billa'.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
B2PRIME Appoints Former Onezero Sales Head Stuart Brock As Institutional Business Development Manager
- Bitmex Unveils AI-Powered VIP Trading Reports In Partnership With Hoc-Trade
- B2BROKER Launches First-Ever Turnkey Liquidity Provider Solution
- David Kinitsky Joins Everstake As CEO To Drive Institutional Growth, Investment And Global Expansion
- Koywe Joins The Borderless.Xyz Network, Expanding Stablecoin Liquidity Across Latin America
- Caffeine.Ai Waitlist Opens After Landmark Live Demonstration At World Computer Summit
- Variational Announces $1.5 Million Strategic Round And Launches Referral Program
CommentsNo comment