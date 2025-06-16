'Sardaar Ji 3' Teaser Out: Diljit Dosanjh To Lock Horns With Unknown, Powerful Spirit In This Horror Comedy
Fans of Diljit Dosanjh are in for a treat as their favourite star has released the teaser of his upcoming film 'Sardaar Ji 3'. Along with the Dosanjh, the film also stars Neeru Bajwa, Manav Vij, Gulshan Grover, Jasmin Bajwa, Sapna Pabbi and others in prominent roles. The movie offers a hilarious take on ghostbusting with a blend of action scenes.
The movie is directed by Amar Hundal and is slated to hit the screens on June 27. The teaser of 'Sardaar Ji 3', released on Sunday, marks Dosanjh's return as a ghost hunter who is now tasked with removing a ghost from a mansion in the United Kingdom.
The teaser begins with a team approaching a most haunted castle in the UK with a group of armed soldiers. After an unknown spirit defeated them in the blink of an eye, the owner decides to call Dosanjh for the task.
The video then unfolds a hilarious interaction with his in-home witches, who demand a medical kit, a make-up box, and other items. In the end, Dosanjh was seen fighting with a ghost in the UK mansion, saying he intends to fight with him because he didn't add "Jii" after "Sardaar" while addressing him.
'Sardaar Ji' is one the loved horror-comedy franchise of Punjabi film industry. The first instalment of 'Sardaar Ji' was directed by Rohit Jugraj, also starred Mandy Takhar and Neeru Bajwa. The film had a record opening in Punjabi cinema in 2015.'Sardaar Ji 2' was also directed by Jugraj. The second instalment of the Punjabi fantasy horror-comedy Sardaarji came out eight years ago, in 2016.
