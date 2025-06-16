Carlos Alcaraz 'Surprised' By Trent Alexander-Arnold Speaking Spanish As A Real Madrid Player (WATCH)

The World No.2 and Spanish tennis star Carlos Alcaraz admitted he was surprised by Trent Alexander-Arnold's Spanish during his unveiling as a Real Madrid player at Santiago Bernabeu on June 12, Thursday.

Trent Alexander-Arnold joined Real Madrid as a free agent from his boyhood club Liverpool ahead of the Club World Cup. The 26-year-old was associated with Liverpool for two decades, starting as a six-year-old in their youth system and rising through the ranks to become one of the club's most decorated and influential players. Alexander-Arnold announced his decision to leave Anfield on May 5, just a week after Liverpool clinched a record-equalling 20th Premier League title following a 5-1 win over Tottenham Hotspur.

Trent Alexander-Arnold joined Real Madrid with a lot of experience, having won two Premier League titles and the Champions League triumph. However, the midfielder took an extra step by speaking his Spanish at his unveiling, leaving everyone, including Real Madrid President, Florentino Perez

Trent Alexander-Arnold leaves Carlos Alcaraz surprised

Speaking to the BBC during the Queen's Club Championships, Carlos Alcaraz was impressed with Trent Alexander-Arnold's Spanish, adding that he would speak with the England international in his mother tongue. The Spaniard predicted Alexander-Arnold would become the 'best right-back in the world'.

“If I ever meet him, I'm going to speak to him in Spanish. His Spanish is very good. I was surprised when I heard it. It's not easy to present yourself to a new club, a new president, and new teammates speaking a different language, and to do it in this way.” Alcaraz said.

“I have a lot of respect for him, honestly. It's great to have him at Real Madrid. I'm convinced he'll be the best right-back in the world,” he added.

Trent Alexander-Arnold revealed that he was learning Spanish before his move to Real Madrid. His move to the club that won 15 Champions League titles was long speculated as the England international expressed his desire to play for Real Madrid.

With the signing of Alexander-Arnold, he became the eighth 8th England player after David Beckham, Michael Owen, Jonathan Woodgate, Jude Bellingham, Charles Wallace, Arthur Johnson, and Guillermo Linne to play for Real Madrid.

Carlos Alcaraz's eye for a triple-peat at Wimbledon

Meanwhile, Carlos Alcaraz has recently defended his French Open title by defeating Jannik Sinner in the final. He became the first player since Rafael Nadal in 2007 to clinch two consecutive Roland Garros titles. Alcaraz won five Grand Slam titles at the age of 22, leveling the same tally as his compatriot and idol, Rafael Nada,l at that age.

Carlos Alcaraz is currently playing the Queen's Club Championships as part of his preparation for Wimbledon, starting on June 30. He will play his opening match against his compatriot, Alejandro Davidovich Fokina.

After successfully defending his Roland Garros title, Alcaraz is aiming to defend his Wimbledon crown. The Spaniard won two successive Wimbledon titles, and is now eyeing a historic third to complete a remarkable hat-trick on the grass courts of SW19.