EU Costa Tells US 'Not Right Time' To Create Trade Tensions, Urges Focus On Shared Defense Responsibility
European Council President Antonio Costa on Monday called for deprioritizing trade and shifting the focus to more significant matters, such as the region's defence.
According to a Reuters report, Costa said,“The main issue between Europe and the United States is precisely about European defence, and we should focus on.”
“Because this is the main issue, we should avoid introducing other issues that undermine our economic capacity to assume greater responsibility on our own defence."
The EU official made the comments while speaking to reporters along with EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen ahead of the G7 meeting in the Canadian Rockies.
After recommending the imposition of a 50% tariff on EU exports in May, President Trump reversed course and suspended the implementation until July 9. He then clarified that the reprieve was in response to Von der Leyen's request.
The EU chief welcomed the move and expressed the 27-nation bloc's willingness to advance talks swiftly and decisively.
While speaking on Monday, Von der Leyen confirmed that the U.S.-EU talks were now focused on details but said there is no guarantee that a deal would be clinched.
"That's why this is not the right moment to create uncertainty on economics,” said Costa.“It is not the right moment to create problems on trade, because we need to strengthen our economic basis.”
The official also said the two days of the G7 gatherings will provide an opportunity to discuss problems between allies and friends.
The SPDR S & P 500 ETF (SPY) gained 2.17% for the year, while the iShares Europe ETF (IEV) gained about 22%.
For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
B2PRIME Appoints Former Onezero Sales Head Stuart Brock As Institutional Business Development Manager
- Bitmex Unveils AI-Powered VIP Trading Reports In Partnership With Hoc-Trade
- B2BROKER Launches First-Ever Turnkey Liquidity Provider Solution
- David Kinitsky Joins Everstake As CEO To Drive Institutional Growth, Investment And Global Expansion
- Koywe Joins The Borderless.Xyz Network, Expanding Stablecoin Liquidity Across Latin America
- Caffeine.Ai Waitlist Opens After Landmark Live Demonstration At World Computer Summit
- Variational Announces $1.5 Million Strategic Round And Launches Referral Program
CommentsNo comment