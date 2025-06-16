Nazara Technologies Showing Strong Uptrend, May Revisit All-Time Highs: SEBI RA Dhwani Patel

Nazara Technologies is exhibiting strong upward momentum and remains in a bullish structure on the weekly timeframe, according to SEBI-registered analyst Dhwani Patel.

At the time of writing, shares of Nazara Technologies were trading at ₹1,334, up 0.5% on the day.

After forming a bottom at ₹438.85, the stock has rallied steadily and is currently trading near ₹1,332.70 - just below the 78.6% Fibonacci retracement level at ₹1,412.80.

Patel noted that Nazara has successfully crossed its 20-, 50-, and 200-week exponential moving averages (EMAs), signaling sustained strength in the trend.

The stock's Directional Movement Index (DMI) also confirms the uptrend, with a +DI reading of 32.84 and ADX at 27.93.

The breakout above the golden ratio level of ₹1,204.65 (61.8% retracement) is seen as a key bullish trigger.

Patel said the stock is forming higher highs and higher lows, supported by volume, indicating trend continuation.

A weekly close above ₹1,412.80 could clear the way for a retest of Nazara's all-time high of ₹1,678, according to Patel.

She also highlighted time cycle markings - shown as vertical blue lines on the chart - that align with historical swing reversals and add confidence to the current move.

Patel maintained a bullish view and said Nazara could reclaim its prior peak if it sustains momentum beyond current resistance.

The technical outlook follows ace investor Rekha Jhunjhunwala's complete exit from Nazara Technologies, as she sold over 3% stake via bulk deals on June 13.

The stock has risen 32.1% so far in 2025.

