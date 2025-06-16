Iran Threatens To Exit Nuclear Treaty Amid Escalating Conflict With Israel

Iran has signalled that it may withdraw from the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT), as tensions with Israel continue to rise. The announcement was made on Monday by Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei, who said that the Iranian parliament is preparing a bill for the country's exit from the NPT.

Despite the move, Baghaei stressed that Iran remains opposed to the development of weapons of mass destruction. However, he said nuclear negotiations are now“meaningless” under current conditions, especially as Israeli military operations continue.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei said Monday that parliament is preparing a bill to withdraw from the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT), while stressing that Iran remains opposed to the development of weapons of mass destruction. twitter/fHCOpwRAVQ

- Iran International English (@IranIntl_En) June 16, 2025

Iran accuses Israel of US-backed strikes on nuclear sites

Baghaei directly accused Israel of carrying out attacks on Iranian residential areas and nuclear facilities, particularly the Natanz site, with backing from the United States. The spokesperson urged the international community, especially the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), to condemn Israel's actions.

“Iran expects Germany, France, and Britain to clearly denounce the Zionist regime's crimes, particularly its assault on Natanz,” Baghaei said. He also called for immediate pressure on Israel to halt what he described as“aggression” and for the regime to be held accountable.

Iran urges swift legal action against suspected Israeli collaborators

Amid the conflict, Iran's Chief Justice Gholamhossein Mohseni Ejei announced that individuals arrested on charges of collaborating with Israel would face speedy trials. Speaking to state-linked media, Ejei said the trials and punishments should proceed swiftly in accordance with the law and the country's wartime conditions.

“If someone is arrested for having ties to the Zionist regime, their trial and punishment should be carried out and announced very quickly,” Ejei said, according to Tasnim news agency.

Regional tensions at boiling point

The announcement comes as the conflict between Iran and Israel enters its fourth day, with cross-border hostilities intensifying. Iran has repeatedly warned that Israeli strikes on its nuclear infrastructure threaten regional security and global nuclear stability. The growing crisis has further complicated diplomatic efforts to revive stalled nuclear talks between Iran and Western powers.