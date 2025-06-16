Bengaluru: Rapido Driver Slaps Woman Passenger After Argument Over Rash Driving (Watch)
Bengaluru: In a disturbing incident, a Rapido bike taxi driver allegedly assaulted a woman commuter, Shreya, on a public road near the Boat Showroom in Jayanagar, Bengaluru. The incident occurred around 10 am on June 14 and has sparked outrage over women's safety and police inaction.
Reckless driving leads to assault
Shreya had booked a ride via the Rapido app. During the journey, the driver's rash and reckless driving frightened her. When she questioned him about his behaviour, the situation escalated. The driver began arguing and then physically assaulted her in broad daylight before fleeing the scene.
Police negligence sparks public anger
Despite Shreya providing a full account of the assault and submitting video evidence, the Jayanagar police registered only a Non-Cognisable Report (NCR). This move has drawn criticism from the public and raised concerns about the police's seriousness in handling crimes against women.
Rising concerns over women's safety in ride-hailing services
The incident has intensified debates on the safety of women using app-based transport services. With increasing reports of harassment and assault, citizens are demanding stronger regulations and accountability mechanisms for such services.
Rapido suspended across Karnataka
In a related development, the Karnataka government has suspended Rapido services across the state, following a directive from the High Court. The court found that the government failed to implement proper transport regulations for gig workers like Rapido drivers.
The suspension began on June 16, and the next hearing is scheduled for June 24. Services may resume if the state introduces comprehensive guidelines for bike taxi operations or gives the court a clear assurance.
