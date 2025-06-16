403
Resilient Brazil Secures Double Podium At Judo Worlds In Hungary
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The 2025 World Judo Championships in Budapest, Hungary, running from June 13 to 20, brought together 556 athletes from 93 countries.
Brazil's performance on June 15 stood out, with Daniel Cargnin securing silver in the men's 73 kg and Shirlen Nascimento taking bronze in the women's 57 kg.
These results reflect not only athletic achievement but also the underlying strength and adaptability of Brazil's judo program. Daniel Cargnin, 27, entered the championships after an eight-month recovery from ankle and shoulder injuries.
He had already proven his abilities with Olympic bronze medals and a history of strong performances in international tournaments. In Budapest, Cargnin won five consecutive matches before losing in the final to France's Joan-Benjamin Gaba, the reigning Olympic silver medalist.
This silver medal ended an eight-year gap since a Brazilian man last reached a world final. Cargnin's return to form, after a significant layoff, demonstrates the importance of athlete management and recovery in maintaining a competitive edge.
Shirlen Nascimento, 25, made her World Championship debut as the world's 21st-ranked judoka in her weight class. She was not among the favorites but defeated several higher-ranked opponents, including Olympic silver medalist Huh Mi-mi of South Korea.
Nascimento Clinches Bronze in Budapest
Nascimento's path to bronze included four victories, with her final win coming against Turkmenistan's Maysa Pardayeva in golden score. Her rapid rise highlights the effectiveness of Brazil's talent development, as she previously contributed to the training of Olympic champion Rafaela Silva.
The 2025 championships featured a highly competitive field, including 11 world number ones, 10 reigning world champions, and seven Olympic gold medalists from Paris 2024.
Brazil's delegation of 18 athletes competed against the world's best, reinforcing the nation's status as a judo powerhouse. The presence of experienced and new athletes on the podium shows the depth of Brazil's judo talent.
For Brazil, these medals offer more than prestige. They support the country's reputation in a sport where international success can drive investment, sponsorship, and youth participation.
The achievements in Budapest serve as a benchmark for the next Olympic cycle, providing momentum and confidence for future competitions.
