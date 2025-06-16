403
China's Growth Falters As Exports And Industry Weaken
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Official data from the National Bureau of Statistics of China, released on June 16, 2025, shows the country's industrial production grew by 5.8% in May compared to the previous year. This figure is down from April's 6.1% and falls short of analyst expectations.
At the same time, retail sales jumped 6.4%, the highest since December 2023, beating forecasts. However, beneath these numbers lies a more troubling reality for the world's second-largest economy.
The Chinese Communist Party (CCP) rarely admits to economic trouble. When it does, the situation is often worse than reported. If the authorities say growth slowed, it likely means the industrial sector faced a much sharper downturn.
This slowdown is not a one-off event. It marks the weakest industrial growth in half a year, despite government efforts to boost activity. The retail sales surge comes with important caveats.
The increase owes much to seasonal factors, like the May Day holiday and a major online shopping festival that started earlier than usual. Government subsidies and trade-in programs also inflated consumer spending.
These are not signs of a healthy, self-sustaining recovery. Instead, they show authorities using short-term fixes to mask deeper problems. The export story reveals even more.
China's exports to the United States crashed by over 34% in May, the steepest drop since early 2020. This collapse reflects the impact of ongoing US tariffs, which remain at 55%.
While shipments to Southeast Asia, the European Union , and Africa grew, they could not offset the loss of US demand. Fixed-asset investment, a key measure of business confidence, rose just 3.7% in the first five months of the year, missing expectations and slowing from earlier months.
China's real estate sector remains in crisis. Investment in property development fell by 10.7% from January to May compared to the previous year. This persistent decline drags down related industries and threatens millions of jobs.
The average urban unemployment rate in May stood at 5.0%, a slight improvement, but not enough to signal a turnaround. Deflationary pressures add to the challenge.
Producer prices keep falling, which discourages investment and signals weak demand. The government's options are limited. Tax revenues are shrinking, and credit demand is down.
Authorities have tried to stimulate consumption for years, but the share of consumer spending in the economy remains low compared to other countries. China's leadership claims stability and resilience, but the facts point to mounting stress.
The slowdown in industrial production, the artificial boost in retail sales, and the collapse in US-bound exports all signal deeper trouble. For global businesses, this means uncertainty in supply chains, volatile demand, and the risk of further shocks if China's economy falters.
