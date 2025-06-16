403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Israel Appeals for Global Support
(MENAFN) Israel has appealed to multiple nations for aid in defending against aerial threats originating from Iran, including missile and drone assaults, according to a report released on Sunday by an Israeli broadcaster.
As detailed by the broadcaster, “Israeli authorities have officially requested international assistance to intercept Iranian drones and ballistic missiles launched toward Israel, with the request being submitted to both France and the UK.”
This appeal marks a strategic effort by Israel to strengthen its aerial defense systems amidst heightened regional hostility.
The report stated that the United Kingdom has already responded positively, agreeing to provide support.
An Israeli official revealed that Britain had previously taken action in two earlier clashes between the two nations, which were referred to as “True Promise I” and “True Promise II.”
On the other hand, the broadcaster cited a French source indicating that France has shown reluctance in granting Israel’s appeal for aid.
The report highlighted that during the earlier “True Promise” operations, an international alliance had already been assembled to help Israel withstand Iranian missile barrages.
The current hostilities were ignited when Israel initiated a synchronized wave of airstrikes on Friday, targeting numerous Iranian sites, including military zones and nuclear infrastructure.
This offensive provoked a swift retaliation from Tehran.
Israeli officials have reported that the Iranian strikes have resulted in at least 13 fatalities and over 370 individuals wounded since Friday.
Conversely, Iran’s Ministry of Health has reported 224 deaths and 1,277 injuries following Israel’s attacks on Iranian soil.
As detailed by the broadcaster, “Israeli authorities have officially requested international assistance to intercept Iranian drones and ballistic missiles launched toward Israel, with the request being submitted to both France and the UK.”
This appeal marks a strategic effort by Israel to strengthen its aerial defense systems amidst heightened regional hostility.
The report stated that the United Kingdom has already responded positively, agreeing to provide support.
An Israeli official revealed that Britain had previously taken action in two earlier clashes between the two nations, which were referred to as “True Promise I” and “True Promise II.”
On the other hand, the broadcaster cited a French source indicating that France has shown reluctance in granting Israel’s appeal for aid.
The report highlighted that during the earlier “True Promise” operations, an international alliance had already been assembled to help Israel withstand Iranian missile barrages.
The current hostilities were ignited when Israel initiated a synchronized wave of airstrikes on Friday, targeting numerous Iranian sites, including military zones and nuclear infrastructure.
This offensive provoked a swift retaliation from Tehran.
Israeli officials have reported that the Iranian strikes have resulted in at least 13 fatalities and over 370 individuals wounded since Friday.
Conversely, Iran’s Ministry of Health has reported 224 deaths and 1,277 injuries following Israel’s attacks on Iranian soil.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
B2PRIME Appoints Former Onezero Sales Head Stuart Brock As Institutional Business Development Manager
- Bitmex Unveils AI-Powered VIP Trading Reports In Partnership With Hoc-Trade
- B2BROKER Launches First-Ever Turnkey Liquidity Provider Solution
- David Kinitsky Joins Everstake As CEO To Drive Institutional Growth, Investment And Global Expansion
- Koywe Joins The Borderless.Xyz Network, Expanding Stablecoin Liquidity Across Latin America
- Caffeine.Ai Waitlist Opens After Landmark Live Demonstration At World Computer Summit
- Variational Announces $1.5 Million Strategic Round And Launches Referral Program
CommentsNo comment