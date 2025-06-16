Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Erdogan phones Syrian Leader to discuss regional matters

2025-06-16 04:52:59
(MENAFN) Türkiye’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan held a phone conversation on Saturday with Syrian counterpart Ahmad al-Sharaa to discuss the escalating conflict between Israel and Iran, as well as broader regional and international matters, according to Türkiye’s Communications Directorate.

During the call, Erdogan expressed serious concern over the growing violence, stating that the actions taken by Israel are fueling instability across the region. He highlighted that the continuous cycle of aggression poses a significant threat not only to the immediate surroundings but also to regional peace and security.

Erdogan underscored the importance of Syria maintaining a neutral stance in the current conflict and avoiding entanglement in hostilities. He also pointed to the increasing danger posed by terrorist organizations and radical factions amid the rising tensions, urging for enhanced vigilance in the face of such threats.

The discussion reflected Türkiye’s broader diplomatic push to prevent further escalation and promote regional stability amid the ongoing crisis.

