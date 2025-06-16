403
China Issues Warning to Nationals in Israel
(MENAFN) As missile exchanges persist between Tel Aviv and Tehran, China on Monday released an updated caution to its nationals currently in Israel.
The Chinese diplomatic mission in Israel “once again reminds Chinese nationals in the country to closely monitor ongoing developments and strictly follow safety alerts and emergency instructions issued by the relevant Israeli authorities,” according to a state-run Chinese news outlet.
The advisory also noted that “currently, three land border crossings between Israel and Jordan remain open: the Jordan River Crossing, the Allenby Bridge, and the Yitzhak Rabin crossings.”
It added that “travelers may proceed to these points at their own discretion, provided it is safe to do so,” stressing the importance of situational awareness and personal safety.
This latest guidance follows continued aerial assaults between Israel and Iran, which were triggered by Tel Aviv’s strikes that began last Friday.
Data from Iran’s Health Ministry indicates that no fewer than 128 individuals have lost their lives, with an additional 900 sustaining injuries since the onset of Israeli bombardments.
In response, Iranian missile retaliations have reportedly resulted in the deaths of at least 13 people in Israel and left over 370 others wounded, according to Israeli officials.
Earlier, on Wednesday, Beijing had already advised its citizens to steer clear of employment in East Jerusalem and Israeli settlements in the West Bank.
The notice emphasized that working in these “sensitive regions” is contrary to labor agreements and constitutes unlawful employment.
