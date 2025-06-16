403
Lavrov states Moscow wanting to reignite Russia-India-China format as NATO fuels discord
(MENAFN) Moscow is eager to restart cooperation within the Russia-India-China (RIC) framework as NATO powers attempt to undermine ties between Delhi and Beijing, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday.
Speaking at a Eurasian security conference, Lavrov stressed Russia’s “sincere interest” in revitalizing the trilateral dialogue, noting that a reduction in tensions along the India-China border makes this an opportune moment.
“Now that an understanding is emerging between India and China on calming the border situation, I think the time is right to revive the RIC format,” he explained.
India and China have been in a military standoff along their Himalayan border, the Line of Actual Control, since a deadly incident in Galwan Valley in June 2020. Although numerous talks have eased tensions and led to some progress, disputes remain, and both sides continue diplomatic and military negotiations.
Lavrov also raised concerns about NATO’s alleged attempts to draw India into a policy of opposition toward Beijing. “I have no doubt that our Indian friends — and I say this from conversations we have in confidence — are well aware of this provocation,” the Russian minister stated.
He previously insisted that Western powers aim to drive a wedge between Moscow’s “great friends and neighbors, India and China.” According to him, this strategy reflects a broader policy to undermine the role of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and foster divisions in the Indo-Pacific.
Meanwhile, India has maintained strong ties with Russia, choosing not to align with Western sanctions and instead strengthening its energy and economic cooperation. At the same time, it has kept up partnerships with the West — participating in joint military drills and signing defense agreements with the USA — but without entering into a formal alliance.
New Delhi has become a key buyer of Russian oil and aims to boost annual trade with Moscow to over $100 billion by 2030.
