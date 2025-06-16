403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
G7 Summit Kicks Off in Canada
(MENAFN) On Sunday, top world leaders convened in Canada for the G7 summit, facing a complex agenda shaped by escalating global trade conflicts, ongoing Middle East unrest, and the protracted war in Eastern Europe.
The G7 coalition consists of seven major economies: Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom, and the United States. Though not officially a member, the European Union participates as a “non-enumerated” entity in summit dialogues. Russia, once part of this group, was expelled in 2014 following its annexation of Crimea.
Since Canada is hosting this year’s summit, Prime Minister Mark Carney holds the authority to invite additional world leaders who will observe and engage from the sidelines during discussions.
G7 Members and Their Leaders Through a Canadian Lens
U.S. President Donald Trump, known for igniting a global trade war earlier this year, has also controversially hinted at annexing Canada. The two nations are currently negotiating a fresh trade and security agreement.
UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer makes his first official visit to Canada ahead of the summit, arriving early to engage in preliminary talks with Prime Minister Carney.
Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, who hosted last year’s G7 meeting, returns for her third summit appearance.
French President Emmanuel Macron stands as the longest-serving G7 participant, attending his ninth summit.
German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, newly elected, is actively pushing for a ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine while aiming to strengthen transatlantic trade relations with the United States.
Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, whose Liberal Democratic Party won last year’s election, is focused on reinforcing ties with Canada during this summit.
The G7 coalition consists of seven major economies: Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom, and the United States. Though not officially a member, the European Union participates as a “non-enumerated” entity in summit dialogues. Russia, once part of this group, was expelled in 2014 following its annexation of Crimea.
Since Canada is hosting this year’s summit, Prime Minister Mark Carney holds the authority to invite additional world leaders who will observe and engage from the sidelines during discussions.
G7 Members and Their Leaders Through a Canadian Lens
U.S. President Donald Trump, known for igniting a global trade war earlier this year, has also controversially hinted at annexing Canada. The two nations are currently negotiating a fresh trade and security agreement.
UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer makes his first official visit to Canada ahead of the summit, arriving early to engage in preliminary talks with Prime Minister Carney.
Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, who hosted last year’s G7 meeting, returns for her third summit appearance.
French President Emmanuel Macron stands as the longest-serving G7 participant, attending his ninth summit.
German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, newly elected, is actively pushing for a ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine while aiming to strengthen transatlantic trade relations with the United States.
Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, whose Liberal Democratic Party won last year’s election, is focused on reinforcing ties with Canada during this summit.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
B2PRIME Appoints Former Onezero Sales Head Stuart Brock As Institutional Business Development Manager
- Bitmex Unveils AI-Powered VIP Trading Reports In Partnership With Hoc-Trade
- B2BROKER Launches First-Ever Turnkey Liquidity Provider Solution
- David Kinitsky Joins Everstake As CEO To Drive Institutional Growth, Investment And Global Expansion
- Koywe Joins The Borderless.Xyz Network, Expanding Stablecoin Liquidity Across Latin America
- Caffeine.Ai Waitlist Opens After Landmark Live Demonstration At World Computer Summit
- Variational Announces $1.5 Million Strategic Round And Launches Referral Program
CommentsNo comment