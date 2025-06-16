Save AED 400 On Your Car Rental With Careem

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Rent a car in minutes with no deposit and same-day delivery to your doorstep

– AED 400 off 2-month rentals from June 15 – July 15

Dubai, UAE – June, 2025: Careem is making it easier and more affordable for UAE customers to drive comfortably through the summer with a new car rental offer. From June 15 to July 15, customers renting a car via Careem will receive AED 400 off their rental.

The discount can be redeemed using promo code 'SUMMER400' in Dubai and 'SUMMER400AUH' in Abu Dhabi. A wide selection of cars is available through Careem's car rental partner, Swapp – including Mazda 6, Hyundai Creta, and Volvo S90, ranging from AED 2340 to AED 3999 before the discount.

Whether it's avoiding the heat while running errands, visiting indoor attractions, or road-tripping to the cooler East coast of the UAE, Careem's car rental service offers a convenient and affordable alternative to car ownership. Customers can rent a car directly through the app with no deposit required, and have it delivered to their doorstep that same day.

Bassel Alnahlaoui, Chief Business Officer at Careem, commented:“Our car rental service is built for maximum flexibility and convenience, whether you need a ride for a few days or several months. So many expats in the UAE are looking for easy and cost-effective ways to get around. Careem Car Rental offers a simple way to rent a car in minutes, without the upfront costs or commitment of ownership. And for those booking longer rentals, it's a great way to enjoy added savings during the summer months.”

Careem's short- and long-term car rental service is delivered in partnership with Swapp. The average booking duration is three months, but many customers continue renting for over a year. Popular choices include Nissan Sunny and Mitsubishi Attrage, while demand also remains strong for premium models such as Lamborghini Huracan, Ferrari F8, and Mercedes G63.

Careem currently offers over 20 daily services in the UAE including food and grocery delivery, rides, international money transfers, bike rentals, and more. Careem also provides access to partner services directly through the app, including car rentals, home cleaning, salon and spa services, laundry, and more.

About Careem:

Careem is building the Everything App for the greater Middle East, making it easier than ever to move around, order food and groceries, manage payments, and more. Careem is led by a powerful purpose to simplify and improve the lives of people and build an awesome organisation that inspires. Since 2012, Careem has created earning opportunities for over 3.5 million Captains, simplified the lives of over 75 million customers, and built a platform for the region's best talent to thrive and for entrepreneurs to scale their businesses. Careem operates in over 70 cities across 10 countries, from Morocco to Pakistan.