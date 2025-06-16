Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Turkey states supporting Israel “is absolutely out of the question”

Turkey states supporting Israel “is absolutely out of the question”


2025-06-16 04:44:54
(MENAFN) Türkiye on Saturday firmly dismissed allegations that it had been providing intelligence to Israel through the Kurecik radar installation.

In a statement published on social media, Türkiye’s Center for Combating Disinformation clarified that the Kurecik radar base was established to serve Türkiye’s national interests and enhance the collective defense framework of NATO. The center emphasized that intelligence gathered at the site is shared solely within NATO protocols and is restricted to member states.

“Sharing radar base data with non-NATO allies, such as Israel, is absolutely out of the question,” the statement declared.

It further condemned the accusations as deliberate misinformation. “The black propaganda conducted in the opposing direction constitutes subversive acts that can only be considered within the scope of 5th column activity unless they are a product of mere recklessness,” the center noted.

The statement also underscored Ankara’s opposition to Israeli military actions, stating: “Türkiye stands against Israel's operations to destabilize the Middle East and will never support Israel's actions in this regard.” It added that Türkiye maintains this stance within NATO, taking a firm position against Israel's involvement in alliance exercises.

MENAFN16062025000045017281ID1109678754

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search