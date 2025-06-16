403
Russian businessman Abramovich declares he’s ‘done’ with professional soccer
(MENAFN) Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich has made it clear he has no plans to return to professional football or own a club again, according to excerpts from a new book quoted by the Daily Mail.
Abramovich was forced to sell Chelsea in 2022 after the UK government sanctioned him due to alleged ties to the Kremlin — a claim he has repeatedly denied. He played a role as a negotiator between Moscow and Kyiv at various points in the conflict.
In an interview for Nick Purewal’s book Sanctioned: The Inside Story of the Sale of Chelsea FC, Abramovich insisted: “As for ownership or a professional role at a club, I am done with that in this lifetime.”
He added that while he’d like to attend a match in the future to say goodbye to fans, he has no plans to become further involved in the sport. Nonetheless, Abramovich remained open to helping underprivileged children if a worthwhile opportunity arose.
The British government is currently pressuring him to release the £2.5 billion ($3.4 billion) from the sale of the club to aid humanitarian initiatives in Ukraine. Chancellor Rachel Reeves and Foreign Secretary David Lammy recently demanded action, threatening legal measures if the funds are not distributed.
“The government is determined to make sure the proceeds from the sale of Chelsea reach humanitarian causes in Ukraine,” their joint statement said. Although the funds are currently held in a UK account, Abramovich retains legal ownership and must approve their release.
Talks between British officials and Abramovich’s legal team have reportedly gotten bogged down over how the funds should be distributed. The tycoon wants the resources to help all victims of the conflict — not just those in Ukraine — which has become a key point of contention.
