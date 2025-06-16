403
Saddle Becomes the First Emirati Specialty Coffee Brand to Open in Saint-Tropez
(MENAFN- Tactics PR) Saddle, the UAE’s homegrown specialty coffee and dining concept, is continuing to take the region’s unique coffee culture global with a new destination in the French Riviera’s stylish coastal gem, Saint-Tropez. What began as a homegrown café in Dubai has transformed into one of the most iconic specialty coffee brands in the region, and is growing globally. And now, Saddle has officially landed in Europe’s most glamorous seaside hotspot.
With more than 25 outlets already operating across the Gulf, London, and Cannes, Saddle has added Saint-Tropez to its growing map, a destination that perfectly reflects the brand’s love for quality, atmosphere, and cultural connection. With its arrival in Saint-Tropez, Saddle becomes the first Emirati specialty coffee brand to make its mark on this iconic French summer destination.
Saddle’s new Saint-Tropez café blends relaxed Riviera charm with its distinctive café experience. Guests can enjoy specialty coffee using a selection of beans sourced from around the world and their popular Pistachio Milkshake, made with Sicilian Pistachios. Additionally, visitors can enjoy a variety of fresh pastries and made-to-order creations such as Saddle’s delicious crepes served with precision and flair. The menu showcases thoughtfully curated, high-quality ingredients that elevate the flavor and experience of Saddle’s signature Matcha and Açaí offerings. Like every Saddle location, the space has been designed to reflect the local spirit, with elegant interiors, artwork, and touches inspired by the French coast.
As part of its broader brand ethos, Saddle is also known for exciting collaborations with world-class luxury and lifestyle names such as Sephora, Land Rover, Tiffany & Co., and Bentley.
Since launching in 2017, Saddle has grown into one of the GCC’s most recognizable coffee concepts, earning top ratings across its locations. With a loyal following, a deeply rooted identity, and a vision for global impact, Saddle is taking the UAE’s taste for coffee excellence and hospitality to the world stage, one city at a time.
